Michael B. Jordan to star in Battlefield

Michael B. Jordan is set to star in the film adaptation of Battlefield.

The 39-year-old Oscar-winning actor is set to join forces with Christopher McQuarrie for a movie based on the military video game from Electronic Arts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McQuarrie will write, direct and produce the project, while Jordan is slated to produce and possibly star, with EA also producing.

Battlefield is a military first-person shooter video game franchise developed by Battlefield Studios.

Last week, McQuarrie and his team pitched studios and streamers including Apple and Sony.

It is unclear if Netflix will participate in the meetings as a theatrical release is said to be a priority.

Battlefield first launched in 2002 as a World War Two game titled Battlefield 1942, with Battlefield 6, the latest of the series released last year.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Jordan and Austin Butler are to co-star in Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice reboot.

The new movie, which has been given the title Miami Vice '85, is set to be released in August 2027 and production on the project will begin later this year.

Jordan will play Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs whilst Butler has been cast as James 'Sonny' Crockett.

The South Florida detectives were played by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson in the classic TV series that aired from 1984 to 1990, with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starring in Michael Mann's 2006 movie adaptation – which divided opinion when it was released but has since become something of a cult classic.

Jordan – who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners – and Elvis star Butler were said to be in talks for the movie last year and have closed deals now that the project has been greenlit.

Kosinski, whose previous credits include Top Gun: Maverick and F1, told Variety at the time: "Michael is someone who I've admired for a long time, (and) always wanted to work with him.

"Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I've just really admired his choices."

Miami Vice '85 will explore "the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami" and is "inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking".

Kosinski and Dylan Clark (for Dylan Clark Productions) are producing the movie, with the script written by Dan Gilroy.