Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Tang Wei to star in Brigands of Rattlecreek

Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Tang Wei will star in The Brigands of Rattlecreek.

According to Deadline, Stoker director Park Chan-Wook has assembled the stellar cast for the upcoming film, which tells the story of a group of bandits who use a torrential thunderstorm as cover to rob a small town.

However, they encounter a local doctor [McConaughey] who decides to take revenge on the thieves, with the help of the local sheriff.

The film has been described as “an iconic tale of vengeance and retribution set in the American West”.

A synopsis of the project explains: “A capstone of the themes Park Chan-wook has plumbed across his entire body of work to date, the film is an emotionally explosive and visually stunning meditation on the consequences of violence, the value of family, the power of memory, and the true cost of life.”

The script for the Western thriller has been penned by S. Craig Zahler.

Park will produce for Moho Film, alongside Bradley Fischer and Back Jisun. Mike Medavoy and Georgia Kacandes will executive produce.

The project will be marketed at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, where Park is set to preside over the competition jury.

McConaughey was first linked to the project – which appeared on Hollywood’s influential Black List in 2006 – back in 2019.

Celebrated South Korean writer, director and producer Park is also known for his films The Handmaiden and Old Boy.

He previously spoke about the possibility of streamers killing off cinemas, calling it “heartbreaking” but added that if he was handed a huge amount of funding by the likes of Netflix he would make a version of Émile Zola’s 19th Century-set book La Bête Humaine.

He told NME when asked if he thought cinemas had as bright a future as the small screen: “It’s so complicated, and things are changing by the minute. Some festivals are still excluding streaming films, and I obviously understand the concerns.

“But what complicates things is films like ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Roma’, which I adore, and which were only able to come out with the quality and budget available thanks to streaming platforms.

“It’ll be a such a heartbreaking loss if we cannot watch great films like that in theatres, but if you force me to choose, I choose to live in a world where I can still see The Irishman and Roma, by any means.”