Josh Hutcherson admits spotlight dented his self-esteem at young age

Josh Hutcherson has admitted that growing up in the public eye affected his self-confidence.

The Hunger Games star, who rose to fame as a child actor, has opened up about how growing up in front of cameras heightened his insecurities.

In a recent interview with GQ, Josh explained that he had been "conditioned" to "the omnipresence of cameras everywhere".

"You are always being watched," he said. "You're potentially always being recorded and photographed, and those things directly impact your career and what roles you get. So... you're aware of it."

The Bridge to Terabithia actor went on to share the insecurities he has struggled with the most.

"I have rosacea, so I get red and flushed very easily if I'm in the sun, even if I have a hat and SPF 4,000," he divulged. "I get acne breakouts, and that's not cute. I'm a shorter guy, too. You're aware of your weak points."

Josh noted that, as a famous person, "you're on display for people to look at and judge, and they will say those things. They will find those insecurities and throw them in your face."

As a result, the 33-year-old prefers to stay off social media, however, he briefly returned late last year to promote his TV show, I Love LA.

"Being thrust out again in the world and online in such a big way, doing a bunch of press and being on TikTok, all those things made me feel very exposed," he admitted of the experience. "I started to get a lot of anxiety about it."

He added that his insecurities "haven't gone away", but he has "learned how to cope and accept that these are my genetics".