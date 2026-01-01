NEWS Avatar Fire and Ash dominates Official Film Chart for third week Newsdesk Share with :





James Cameron’s return to the world of Pandora continues to be an immovable force at the summit of the Official Film Chart. For a third consecutive week, Avatar: Fire and Ash holds the Number 1 position, proving that the franchise’s mix of groundbreaking visual effects and expansive world-building remains a primary draw for home audiences.



Literary Adaptations on the Rise



The chart saw significant movement this week from films rooted in celebrated literature. The most notable climber is Hamnet, which surged six places to reach a new peak at Number 2. The adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel has gained steady momentum, captivating viewers with its poignant exploration of the family life and tragic grief that eventually informed William Shakespeare’s most famous works.



Similarly, the 2026 reimagining of Wuthering Heights moved up three spots to Number 4. This latest interpretation of Emily Brontë’s tale of obsession on the Yorkshire moors continues to find a strong audience, holding its own against modern psychological thrillers like The Housemaid, which maintains its presence at Number 5.



Musical and Animated Mainstays



The musical phenomenon Wicked: For Good continues its impressive chart run, climbing to Number 3. Having already spent four non-consecutive weeks at the top, the finale to the Oz-inspired saga remains a staple for fans of the genre.



Animation also saw a resurgence this week. The Super Mario Bros. Movie jumped seven places to Number 6, proving the enduring appeal of Nintendo’s cinematic universe. Meanwhile, the inspiring sports drama GOAT remains steady at Number 8, resonating with audiences through its themes of resilience and competitive greatness.



New Entries and Award Winners



The week’s highest new entry belongs to Reminders of Him, arriving at Number 9. Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover, the romantic drama has struck a chord with viewers looking for emotional, character-driven storytelling.



Rounding out the standings are the Oscar-winning Mississippi drama Sinners at Number 7 and the action-heavy One Battle After Another at Number 10. Despite a wave of new content, the reign of Pandora remains unchallenged as James Cameron’s latest epic continues its dominant streak.

