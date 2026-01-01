Helena Bonham Carter exits The White Lotus Season 4

Helena Bonham Carter has exited The White Lotus, and her role will be recast.

The English actor is departing the HBO show, which has already started filming season four, after problems with the character.

The part will be rewritten and recast.

An HBO spokesperson explained in a statement to Deadline, "With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set.

"The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks.

"HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."

Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel and Steve Coogan were earlier announced as cast members for season four, with Heather Graham and Rosie Perez being added to the list before filming began.

The fourth season of the show will take place at a luxury resort in France, with filming locations on the French Riviera including Cannes, St Tropez and Monaco. Some filming will also take place in Paris.

The show made its debut in 2021 with a season set in Hawaii, followed by instalments in Italy and Thailand.