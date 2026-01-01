Michael defies critics, wins at box office

Michael is on pace to break the box office record for a musical biopic in its opening week.

According to the film's distributor, Lionsgate, the Michael Jackson biopic is on track to score between $90 million and $100 million (£59 million and £74 million) in the US in its first week of release.

Even if Michael hits the low end of the estimate, the film will still easily surpass NWA's Straight Outta Compton for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a musical biopic.

"This record-breaking performance is a testament to the incredible filmmaking team of producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, an amazing cast led by Jaafar Jackson's singular performance, our world-class partners at Universal, the cooperation and support of the Michael Jackson Estate, and our tireless and exceptionally talented Lionsgate team," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson gushed in a statement.

"Above all, it reflects the tremendous outpouring of love and affection from moviegoers around the world, underscoring the strength and vitality of the theatrical box office. If you give audiences what they want, they will come."

The success comes despite controversy surrounding the release of the film, which failed to address the singer's sexual abuse accusations, and was panned by critics in the days leading up to its release.

Worldwide, Michael is pacing to make approximately $200 million (£148 million) at the global box office in its opening weekend. According to Billboard, that total would already propel Michael into the Top 5 for highest-grossing musical biopics of all time.

Michael is unlikely to beat Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, however. The Queen movie raked in $910 million (£674 million) worldwide during its run, and earned its star, Rami Malek, a Best Actor Oscar.