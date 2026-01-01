Alana Haim was a 'ball of emotion' watching Paul Thomas Anderson win his Oscars

Alana Haim was a "ball of emotion" watching her friend and collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson win his first Oscars in March.

The Haim singer worked with her family's close friend, Phantom Thread filmmaker Anderson, on several of the trio's music videos before taking their professional partnership to the next level by starring in his 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

Four years after her acting debut, Haim returned to the screen with a small role in Anderson's next film, One Battle After Another, which was a major winner during the recent awards season.

After being nominated for Oscars many times, dating back to 1998, Anderson finally won three Academy Awards last month for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director.

Reflecting on One Battle's wins, Haim admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she cried "the whole night" while celebrating the film's success with Anderson and her co-stars.

"It was mind-blowing. To be able to see Paul win his first Oscars, I was a ball of emotion," she shared. "I was just crying the whole night. It was just a very emotional situation."

The 34-year-old, who received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her performance in Licorice Pizza, noted that her first acting job will always be one of her top life experiences.

"That movie changed my life and I think about it every single day - a moment will pop into my brain every single day," Haim said. "I'm scared for my wedding or for when I have my first child that Licorice Pizza is always going to be at the top, because it really did open up a whole new chapter in my life and was the greatest time of my life."

After appearing in two of Anderson's films, Haim has since branched out and worked with other filmmakers - Kelly Reichardt on 2025's The Mastermind and Kristoffer Borgli on The Drama, which was released earlier this month.

Haim explained to the outlet that she didn't rush into other acting opportunities after Licorice Pizza because she was "waiting for the right thing".

"I am always looking for projects that really push me," she added. "And I am lucky enough to be able to wait because I have a job with my sisters."