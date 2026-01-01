NEWS Winners announced for the 2026 BAFTA Television Craft Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has officially revealed the winners of the 2026 BAFTA Television Craft Awards with Samsung OLED. Held on Sunday, 26 April, at The Brewery in London, the ceremony celebrated the exceptional behind-the-scenes talent and technical mastery that defined the best television programmes of 2025.



Double Victories for Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors



Two productions emerged as the night's biggest winners, each securing a pair of BAFTAs. The gripping drama Adolescence saw Philip Barantini take home the award for Director: Fiction, while its technical team was honored for Sound: Fiction. Meanwhile, the reality phenomenon The Celebrity Traitors dominated the factual and entertainment categories, winning for Sound: Factual and Entertainment Craft Team.



Celebrating New and Established Voices



The awards placed a strong emphasis on the future of the industry through the Emerging Talent categories. Janice Okoh won Emerging Talent: Fiction for the satirical Just Act Normal, and Olaide Sadiq was recognized in the Factual category for the powerful documentary Grenfell: Uncovered.



Established creators also enjoyed success, with Jack Rooke collecting the BAFTA for Writer: Comedy for his hit series Big Boys. Notable first-time winners included Will Smith, who won Writer: Drama for the acclaimed spy thriller Slow Horses, and Tom Rowlands, who took home the award for Original Music: Fiction for Mussolini: Son of the Century.



Special Recognition for Industry Leadership



The evening's most prestigious honor, the BAFTA Television Craft Special Award, was presented to Simone Pennant MBE. As the founder of The TV Collective, Pennant was recognized for her extraordinary leadership and her tireless commitment to driving diversity and lasting change within the screen industries.



Other key technical winners included the visual effects team behind Andor, the hair and makeup designers for Amadeus, and Laurence Cawsey, who won Director: Multicamera for the high-stakes sports coverage of Super Sunday – Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur.



Hosted by comedian Maisie Adam, the ceremony serves as a prelude to the BAFTA Television Awards, which will take place on 10 May 2026.

