Donald Trump to star on 60 Minutes

Sunday night's 60 Minutes will include an interview with President Donald Trump,

The flagship US TV news show will interview the US President at the White House in the wake of the shooting on Saturday night near the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"After law enforcement officers stopped a gunman from rushing the Washington Hilton ballroom where President Trump, members of his cabinet, and journalists convened, @norahodonnell speaks with the president about the experience and what it signals about the state of the country. Tonight on 60 Minutes," the show proclaimed on social media.

CBS News said the interview will focus on the shooting, "which she witnessed first-hand as an attendee at the annual gathering hosted in Washington, DC, that celebrates the First Amendment and White House correspondents".

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and numerous cabinet officials were evacuated from the event on Saturday as the shooter was tackled by law enforcement on a different floor. Officials stated that the suspect had charged a security checkpoint and is reported to have exchanged gunfire with Secret Service officials.

Shortly after, the President held a press conference and promised the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days.

"I fought like hell" not to cancel the event, he shared, adding, "We're going to do it again. We're not going to let anybody take over our society. We're not going to cancel things out, because we can't do that."