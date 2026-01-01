Adolescence continues winning run at BAFTA Television Craft Awards

TV drama Adolescence has continued on its winning streak, scooping Best Director: Fiction at the 27th BAFTA Television Craft Awards.

The show also won the prize for Best Sound: Fiction at the event, which honours those behind the scenes of television.

Adolescence had led the 2026 nominations with 11 nods for its groundbreaking portrayal of a teen murder case.

After picking up nine Emmys last September, the hit Netflix show has garnered a cornocupia of wins at home and overseas, including at the Actors Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Golden Globes, Broadcasting Press Guild Awards and Royal Television Society Programme Awards.

Hosted by comedian Greg Davies for BBC One, Sunday's ceremony in London also distributed gongs to shows including The Celebrity Traitors, Andor, Amadeus, Big Boys, Reunion and more.

Simone Pennant MBE received a BAFTA Television Craft Special Award.

Here's a highlight list of the winners.

Director: Fiction - Adolescence

Director: Factual - Vietnam: The War That Changed America

Director: Multi-Camera - Super Sunday - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Writer: Comedy - Big Boys

Writer: Drama - Slow Horses

Editing: Fiction - Prisoner 951

Editing: Factual - Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

Emerging Talent: Factual - Olaide Sadiq (Director, Grenfell: Uncovered)

Emerging Talent: Fiction - Janice Okoh (Writer, Just Act Normal)

Entertainment Craft Team - The Celebrity Traitors

Make Up & Hair Design - Amadeus

Original Music: Factual - The Last Musician of Auschwitz

Original Music: Fiction - Mussolini: Son of the Century

Children's Craft Team - The Very Small Creatures

Scripted Casting - Reunion

Special Award - Simone Pennant