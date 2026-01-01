Buckingham Palace says DC shooting 'may or may not' impact US state visit

King Charles III's upcoming state visit to the US is being reviewed after a shooting at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

The shooting has sparked fears around the King and his wife Queen Camilla's four-day trip, which is due to start in Washington DC tomorrow.

"His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, first lady and all guests have been unharmed," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared in a statement on Sunday.

"A number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."

The King and Queen are scheduled to arrive across the pond on Monday. They will make stops in New York City and Washington, DC, where they will meet with President Donald Trump before the king addresses Congress. The visit was arranged in honour of the 250th anniversary of American independence from the British.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump declared, "King Charles is coming. We're going to have a great time."

Trump's remarks came hours after reports that discussions are taking place on security planning for the state visit.

On Saturday, the President was in attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner when gunfire broke out inside the venue, and Trump, Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump and other members of the Trump administration were evacuated.

A Secret Service member was shot during the incident, but his ballistic vest saved him from serious harm.