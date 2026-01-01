Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber stoke romance rumours

Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber is fanning the flames of romance with Janel Parrish.

The Russian-Australian professional dancer and choreographer was spotted with the Pretty Little Liars alum at the Studio City Farmer's Market in Los Angeles on Sunday. He kept an arm around her shoulders as the pair sipped coffee while strolling.

The sighting comes after fans questioned the nature of Farber and Parrish's friendship earlier this month due to Farber sharing footage of Parrish dancing with him on a pavement with the caption, "She's still got it @janelparrish."

Parrish took third place on DWTS in 2014 with Val Chmerkovskiy.

The To All the Boys star, who has been married to estranged husband Chris Long for seven years, wrote via Instagram Stories one day after Farber's post went live, "Thank you all for the incredibly kind and supportive messages, they've truly meant the world. After 10 beautiful years together, including seven years of marriage, Chris and I made the difficult decision to end our marriage."

Her announcement concluded, "There is still so much love and respect between us, and I'm deeply grateful for everything we built together. This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me. Thank you all again for the messages of love and support."

Less than a week later, Farber posted an Instagram photo of Parrish playing the piano. "It's the small things in life," he captioned the snap.

The pro dancer was married to fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater from 2018 to 2023 before developing a close relationship with Bachelorette star Jenn Tran, who partnered with him in 2024's DWTS season 33. Tran and Farber reportedly split in June 2025.