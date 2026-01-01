Tom Hanks supports son Chet at Stagecoach performance

Tom Hanks was spotted being a supportive dad as he sang along to his son Chet Hanks' band at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

As seen in a video captured by a festival-goer and shared to Instagram, the two-time Oscar winner sang along to You Better Run by Something Out West in the Toyota Music Den.

"Ten minutes into the show, I noticed him and freaked out, honestly," Keren Ashri told People magazine a day after the performance.

"I couldn't believe he was standing right there next to me! He was enjoying watching his son."

Something Out West, which consists of Chet and bandmate Drew Arthur, paid homage to dad Tom's Academy Award-winning movie Forrest Gump for their You Better Run music video last year.

In the clip, a suited Chet sits on a bench with a box of chocolates, the band performs on a shrimp fishing boat named Jenny, and Tom joins Chet on the bench, eyeing his son's familiar outfit.

Chet was born in 1990 to Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson.

He is currently starring as Travis Buggs in Netflix's sports comedy television series Running Point, alongside Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux.

He has previously acted in films including Larry Crowne, Project X and Fantastic Four.