King Charles III and Queen Camilla to go ahead with U.S. visit following Washington, D.C. shooting

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are to proceed with plans to visit the U.S. this week.

Last month, the British royals announced plans to undertake a State Visit to America following an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.

But after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, during which the American leader, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated, it became unclear if the tour would go ahead.

However, a representative for Buckingham Palace released a statement on Sunday confirming the monarch would travel to the U.S. on Monday for a four-day trip which will "celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship" between the nations.

"Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned," they commented. "The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the Visit getting underway tomorrow."

In an earlier statement, the spokesperson noted that Charles was "greatly relieved" to hear that Trump and all guests at the event were unharmed.

And during an appearance on Fox News Sunday, the 79-year-old noted that he was looking forward to meeting the monarch again.

"King Charles is coming and he's a great guy and we look forward to it," he commented. "He's really a fantastic person and a tremendous representative.

Trump was escorted from the building on Saturday evening by the Secret Service after gunshots were fired near the main security screening area.

One officer was struck amid the shooting but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police officials have identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen.

The 31-year-old is expected to face charges of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.