Sally Field rejected major role in The First Wives Club

Sally Field has revealed why she turned down the role of Annie Paradis in The First Wives Club.

The 79-year-old actress - who is known for films such as Forrest Gump and Mrs Doubtfire - admitted the part of the neurotic housewife in the 1996 comedy classic, which ended up going to the late Diane Keaton, was "not my cup of tea".

She told Parade: “I loved all those actors. But I did turn it down.

“I have always had a problem with older women either wanting to get a date or looking to, like, you know, have more sex with their husband.

“I just feel like there’s more for women to say, so that was just never my cup of tea."

She also didn't fancy partaking in the big music moment of the film at the end by friends Annie, Brenda (Bette Midler) and Elise (Goldie Hawn)

Sally said: “I couldn’t have done that role because I don’t sing, and they all do at the end."

She admitted Keaton was the perfect fit for the part.

Sally added: “I would never have been as good.

“I mean, it was absolutely right for Keaton — not for me.”

The flick follows three college friends reunite after a classmate’s death and realise they’ve all been dumped for younger women.

Their heartbreak turns into a plan to take back control and rebuild their lives on their own terms.

Following Diane's death in October at the age of 79, Bette, 80, recalled her fondest memories with her, including how the trio were "on the floor crying with laughter" every day on set.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: “My favourite [memory] was of course, First Wives Club. We had so much fun on that show.

“I think that was the most fun I ever had because those two girls [Keaton and costar Goldie Hawn], between them, I was on the floor every single day. I was crying with laughter.”

She added: “We had a wonderful time.”