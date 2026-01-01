Jonah Hill admits David O. Russell was 'nuts' on set of I Heart Huckabees

Jonah Hill has admitted that director David O. Russell was "nuts" on the set of his debut film I Heart Huckabees.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor had a minor role in the 2004 comedy-drama, which starred Dustin Hoffman, Lily Tomlin, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Wahlberg and Naomi Watts, among many more.

During a live taping of the SmartLess podcast at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Hill reflected on working on the film, which is widely remembered for intense on-set arguments between Russell and Tomlin, audio of which was leaked online.

"David O. was f**king nuts at the time," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was buck wild and I'm like homies with him. He's awesome. Super nice guy. But in that moment in life, and I've had my own, trust me, he was buck wild, dude. He was screaming at Lily Tomlin. It's online and s**t. And he'll talk about it. He's cool."

The Superbad star claimed that he also witnessed a fight between Russell and the production designer K.K. Barrett during his first day on set.

"Everyone's screaming at each other," he revealed. "The first time I walked on set, him and K.K. Barrett, the production designer, were joking around wrestling and then it turned into a real fight. It was like joking that turned into a fight, and these guys were fighting and they were setting up my first scene to act. I was like, Hollywood is so tight."

The Oscar-nominated actor was quick to praise the Three Kings filmmaker, calling him "one of the best directors ever". He also noted that he hired Barrett as the production designer on his new movie Outcome, which he co-wrote, directed and stars in.

Russell has addressed the Tomlin incident publicly many times. He previously told IndieWire that the explosive fight is "the day that gets remembered" when the rest of the shoot was like "a party".

"I became a better filmmaker because of it, but it was painful. It was six years of losing my way a little bit," he added.