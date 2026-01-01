Idris Elba celebrates seven years of marriage with wife Sabrina

Idris Elba has marked seven years since marrying his wife, Sabrina Elba.

The British actor and his wife, Canadian model and media personality Sabrina, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Idris shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a video collage featuring photos and memories from throughout their relationship.

"7 is the magical number," he wrote in the caption. "We are 7 years deep in a magical marriage @sabrinaelba I love you even though you share me with all the sister wives...(You started that) you're my wifey (red heart emojis) HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!"

The video included photos of the couple posing together, along with some of their public moments, including an image depicting them as Simpsons characters and an advert for S'ABLE Labs, the skincare brand they co-founded.

Idris, 53, and Sabrina, 36, first met in 2017 while the Luther star was filming in Vancouver, Canada. They got engaged the following year when Idris proposed on stage at Rio Cinema in London during a screening of his directorial debut, Yardie.

During an interview with People months later, Idris revealed that the proposal was "a little spontaneous".

"I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved," he continued. "We had all worked so hard for this project, so I was like, 'I'm doing it right now, here, today.'"

The couple tied the knot on 26 April 2019 in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Idris was previously married to Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003, and to Sonya Hamlin in 2006 for four months.

Speaking on The View in 2019, the Hijack actor addressed his previous comments that he was not interested in getting married again.

"I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn't get married again. But I met someone that opened me up," he shared. "I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time."