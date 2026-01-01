Boy George’s ‘intimate and unfiltered’ Culture Club story heading to big screen

Boy George is returning to the spotlight with a new documentary tracing the rise of Culture Club.

The singer, 64, whose work with Culture Club defined 1980s pop through hits including Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, is the focus of Boy George and Culture Club, a documentary directed by Alison Ellwood and set for release on June 9, 2026.

The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2025, has now been acquired for North American distribution by Vantage Media.

It charts Boy George’s emergence as a global star, the band’s cultural influence and the personal challenges that shaped his career, drawing on archival footage and interviews.

The filmmakers describe the documentary as an “intimate and unfiltered” portrait of Boy George’s trajectory, examining identity, artistry and reinvention across decades in the public eye.

The release comes at a time of renewed interest in music documentaries, following a wave of high-profile productions exploring legacy artists and their cultural impact.

Director Alison, known for directing The Go-Go’s, Laurel Canyon and Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing, has previously focused on music history and countercultural movements.

Her earlier work also includes producing and editing credits on documentaries such as Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Gonzo, as well as executive producing Totally Under Control.

Announcing the acquisition of the film, Kellie Mutch, president of North America distribution at Vantage Media, said: “Bringing this film to audiences is incredibly exciting for us. It’s not only a celebration of an iconic artist and era, but also a deeply human story about creativity, perseverance, and cultural influence. Ellwood has crafted something truly special—both intimate and expansive – and we’re proud to be the home for its North American release.”

The film has been produced by Propagate in association with Fine Point Films, Primary Wave Music and Polygram Entertainment.

Executive producers include Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, James Packer, Drew Buckley, Isabel San Vargas, Andrew D Corkin and Eimhear O’Neill, with production led by Natalia Nastaskin, Lawrence Mestel, David Blackman, Trevor Birney and Andrew Tully.

The documentary arrives as Boy George continues to maintain a presence in popular culture beyond his music career, including television appearances and public commentary, while Culture Club’s legacy remains central to discussions of 1980s pop and the evolution of gender expression in mainstream music.

The North American rollout is set to begin on June 9, with further release details expected to be announced in the coming weeks.