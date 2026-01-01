King Charles and Queen Camilla attend garden party on first day of US state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla's first day in Washington, DC, included meeting the locals at a garden party.

The royal couple touched down in the US on Monday and headed to the White House where they were greeted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

After a private tea and a tour of the first lady's beekeeping program, King Charles and Queen Camilla continued their first day's agenda with a garden party at the British embassy.

The busy outdoor event brought together more than 600 guests from the UK and the US, including British Olympian Tom Daley and British ambassador to the US, Sir Christian Turner.

Additionally, invitees included representatives from charity organisations meaningful to the monarchs, including the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson shared, "The King was very personable. You can tell that he gets along well and enjoys these events, and takes it all in his stride."

The state visit will continue on Tuesday with the King delivering an address to a joint meeting of Congress.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will then join the Trumps for a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday evening.

The following day, they will travel to New York City for a series of engagements, including a visit to the 9/11 memorial at One World Trade Centre.