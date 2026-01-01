Bob Newhart's former LA home sells for $9.19 million

A Los Angeles home owned by the late Bob Newhart has sold for $9.19 million (£6.79 million).

The Spanish Revival villa in Century City on 1.6 acres (.65 hectares) is where Newhart, who died at age 94 in 2024, lived with his late wife, Ginnie, who passed away a year earlier at age 82.

The Newharts, who had been married for 60 years after being set up on a blind date by fellow comedian Buddy Hackett, purchased the brand-new home in 2016 as their primary residence. It hit the market for $10.5 million (£7.76 million) last year.

The home is in the gated community of the Enclave at Century Woods, not far from Beverly Hills.

At 6,600 square feet (613 sqm), the villa features four ensuite bedrooms, an elevator, a curved wrought iron staircase and an open chef's kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Upstairs, a large main bedroom suite features a fireplace, Juliet balcony, two ensuite baths and two walk-in wardrobes, while a top-floor office opens to a private patio.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian and actor became a household name for his sitcoms The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart in the 1970s and '80s. He later connected with a new audience as Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2013 to 2018.

He also had roles in Young Sheldon, Desperate Housewives, The Librarians and ER.