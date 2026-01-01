Dr Dre and The Valley's Michelle Saniei spark dating rumours

Dr Dre and The Valley star Michelle Saniei are reportedly dating.

The legendary rapper and the real estate agent, who is 24 years his junior, were snapped holding hands at celeb hotspot Nobu in Los Angeles at the weekend.

The two left the restaurant in a black Mercedes SUV together and were surrounded by what appeared to be security personnel.

Saniei has been on Bravo's realty show The Valley, a Vanderpump Rules spin-off, since its premiere in 2024.

Her separation from her now ex-husband, Jesse Lally, played out during the second season of the show. They eventually settled their divorce in October 2025, after seven years of marriage. They share a six-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Dre has been private about his love life after settling his divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole Young, in December 2021.

The exes were married for 24 years until she filed for divorce in June 2020. They share two children together: son Truice, 28, and daughter Truly, 24. The music producer agreed to pay her $100 million (£74 million) in the settlement.

Dre has seven more adult children from previous relationships. His late son, Andre Jr, died of an overdose in 2008 at age 20.