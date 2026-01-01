Anne Hathaway insists no models were fired from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway has insisted no models were fired from The Devil Wears Prada 2 after she asked for a more "inclusive" approach to casting.

The 43-year-old actress - who reprises her role as Andy Sachs alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the long-awaited sequel - recently revealed she asked producers to be more mindful about sizing when they were featuring models in the film and she's now clarified that no one was let go from The Devil Wears Prada 2 because of her comments.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, The Devil Wears Prada 2 star explained: "It was this quick thing that happened on set, and now it's become a much bigger story.

"Actually, I do want to mention some misinformation getting out there right now that people were fired because of the size inclusivity, and that just didn't happen.

"Nobody lost their jobs; in fact, it created more jobs. It was just about making sure that so many different body types saw themselves in a moment in the script ... "

Anne went on add of the scene featuring the models: "There's a song that [Lady] Gaga wrote and it's a beautiful amazing song. Isn't it better when you see so many different types of bodies up there with that?"

The actress previously opened up about the moment she spoke to producers about the models during an interview with Etalk at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City earlier this month.

Anne said: "We also know in the last few years that the fashion industry can take a more inclusive approach to beauty standards and I think that we're all kind of happier when it's like that, when everybody feels included.

"I just went up to the producers and said: 'Hey, do you think that we could?' And they looked up, and they said: 'We're so embarrassed we didn't notice, and of course.' And within two hours, suddenly, there were more girls there. It made me happy."

It comes after Anne previously admitted the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 made filming "one of the most hilarious experiences ever".

The 43-year-old star confessed she was "stressed and anxious", but working alongside Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep gave her a huge boost.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I loved making the first. I know I was stressed and anxious and all those things, but it’s one of the most hilarious experiences ever because of the people I was with."

She heaped praise on her castmates, admitting she doesn't often tell Streep how much she "reveres" her.

She added: "Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do.

"She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel, but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable."