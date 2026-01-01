James Gunn reveals The Authority movie has been shelved

James Gunn has revealed he has paused development on The Authority movie.

Shortly after being appointed the heads of DC Studios, Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their DC Universe film and television slate in January 2023, revealing their plan to make a movie based on The Authority comic book series.

However, the Superman director announced on Threads on Monday that the project had been shelved for now.

"The script wasn't quite there but more importantly it didn't work in terms of the larger DCU both in terms of the story and practical concerns. Maybe some day. Not soon," he explained.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker also clarified that he "never had an intention" of writing or directing that film.

Gunn previously hinted at issues with The Authority movie during a DC press day in February 2025.

"It is a very big movie, if you're going to do it properly. Some of the story elements perhaps that are in Superman and some of the other films we fast-tracked, step a little on The Authority," he said at the time, reports Deadline. "(It's) the one that got messed with through all of the other things that were happening. The script had a harder time coming along."

Launched in 1992, The Authority comic book series follows a team of antiheroes who take matters into their own hands despite what governments advise when it comes to saving the world. One of the main characters, Angela Spica / Engineer, appeared in 2025's Superman.

Gunn launched his new DC Universe with Superman, which he wrote and directed, and he is currently in production on the sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The next two projects - Supergirl and Clayface - will be released this year.

Other film titles in development include a Batman and Robin movie called The Brave and the Bold, a new Wonder Woman project, and Swamp Thing.