Anne Hathaway shuts down rumour she got models fired from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway has refuted the claim that she got models fired from The Devil Wears Prada 2 after her call for body inclusivity.

During the making of the highly anticipated sequel, the Oscar-winning actress met with the film's producers and ensured that the models in their fashion show sequence would represent a diverse range of shapes and sizes.

After she was praised for doing so on Good Morning America on Monday, Hathaway addressed "misinformation" online and insisted that her push for body inclusivity didn't cost anybody their jobs.

"It was this quick thing that happened on set, and now it's become a much bigger story," she noted. "Actually, I do want to mention some misinformation getting out there right now that people were fired because of the size inclusivity, and that just didn't happen."

She assured viewers, "Nobody lost their jobs; in fact, it created more jobs. It was just about making sure that so many different body types saw themselves in a moment in the script."

Declining to spoil the scene in question, The Princess Diaries star added, "It's so hard because I can't say what the scene is about, but there's a song that (Lady) Gaga wrote and it's a beautiful, amazing song. Isn't it better when you see so many different types of bodies up there with that?"

Hathaway's co-star Meryl Streep revealed to Harper's Bazaar in March that they both noticed how "alarmingly thin" the models were when they attended Milan Fashion Week.

"(Hathaway) made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She's a stand-up girl," she praised.

In an interview with Canada's Etalk at the New York City premiere earlier this month, the actress shared more details about that conversation.

"I had seen that there were a lot of traditionally sized models in our movie and I just know that this movie is for everyone," Hathaway said. "I just went up to the producers and said, 'Hey, do you think that we could?' And they looked up, and they said, 'We're so embarrassed we didn't notice, and of course.' And within two hours, suddenly, there were more girls there. It made me happy."

The Devil Wears Prada 2, also starring Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, will be released in cinemas on Friday.