George Clooney condemns political violence after White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

George Clooney has denounced political violence following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting at the weekend.

The Oscar-winning actor was honoured at the Chaplin Award Gala as part of the Film at Lincoln Center's annual fundraiser on Monday night.

Amid his speech, Clooney took a moment to condemn the shooting at the annual event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, during which U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated after gunshots were fired near the main security screening area of the building.

"I can't be here on a night like tonight and just ignore everything that's going on in the world," the 64-year-old stated, according to Variety. "I disagree with everything that this administration stands for, but there's no place for the kind of violence we saw two nights ago in Washington, D.C. Nor is there a room for this kind of violence (during anti-ICE protests) in Minnesota with (victims) Alex Pretti or Renée Good."

Clooney, a vocal critic of Trump, didn't explicitly refer to the American leader. However, he did make a call for unity amid a time of political unrest in the U.S.

"It seems to me there's a struggle that has to be won against hatred and corruption and cruelty and violence," he continued. "It's a struggle for the very soul of this republic because to foment hate and violence is to inherit the wind."

And to conclude, Clooney utilised Trump's "make America great again" campaign slogan to emphasise his point.

"The question is simply as citizens of this great country, what are we to do? And it is in that answer that all of us, left, right and centre, can build a more perfect union, heal our wounds and begin to truly make America great again," the Jay Kelly star added.

Friends and former collaborators including Sam Rockwell, Stephen Colbert, Julianna Margulies, and John Turturro, supported Clooney at the bash.

One officer was struck amid the shooting on Saturday but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier on Monday, the 31-year-old gunman was charged with attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition through interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.