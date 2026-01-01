Addison Rae's dad arrested on marijuana charges

Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez, has been arrested for allegedly possessing a large amount of marijuana.

Online records from the Lafayette Police Department in Louisiana, US, show that Lopez was booked on Tuesday for a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Us Weekly reports.

TMZ previously reported that authorities were called to Lopez's home on 23 April. A rep for the police told the outlet that officers went to the home after receiving a mental health complaint. The incident then turned into a criminal investigation.

This is not the first time the Diet Pepsi singer's father has had a run-in with the law. Us Weekly reported that Lopez had been arrested for obscenity in August 2024 at a Walgreens store in Lafayette.

In July 2025, he was arrested again when accused of "exposing his genitals... in a public place or place open to public view... with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appealed to the prurient interest or was patently offensive".

He was charged with felony obscenity and a sex crime, and pleaded not guilty.

Lopez shares Rae and her siblings, Enzo and Lucas, with his ex-wife, Sheri Easterling. He is also dad to daughter Macye Neumeyer from a previous relationship.

Rae has been open about her complicated relationship with her father.

"From about three to six for me, Dad wasn't really in my life very much. I'm sure that was personal decisions on your part with Dad," the Fame Is A Gun singer said to her mum in a July 2020 episode of their podcast, That Was Fun?

Lopez has since moved on with Kaitlyn Nicole Robins, whom he wed in Las Vegas in October 2025.