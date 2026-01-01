Ted Lasso drops Season 4 trailer, premiere date

The trailer for the latest series of Ted Lasso has been released.

It teases the new season's main storyline, in which the eponymous Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, returns to AFC Richmond after resigning as manager to return to the US to spend time with his son.

He'll be taking on a new challenge, coaching Richmond's new women's team, which was talked about at the end of last season by Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham, and Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple.

Season Three ended with Richmond defeating West Ham United, and just missing out on first place in the Premier League. After Lasso's departure, former player and assistant coach Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, became Richmond's manager.

Returning characters for Season Four include Sudeikis as Ted, Waddingham as Rebecca, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Juno Temple as Keeley, Brett Goldstein as Kent, Jeremy Swift as Higgins, and Annette Badland as Mae Green, the no-nonsense landlady of the local pub, The Crown & Anchor.

Reports suggest Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt, may not return as a series regular but could appear as a guest.

Joining the party are The Other Bennet Sister's Tanya Reynolds and Andor's Faye Marsay in as-yet-undisclosed roles. Fourteen-year-old Grant Feely, known for Obi-Wan Kenobi, is taking over the expanded role of Ted's son, Henry.

Season Four of Ted Lasso premieres 5 August on Apple TV.