Sam Neill announces he's cancer-free: 'It looked like I was on the way out'

Sam Neill has revealed he is cancer-free after almost five years of battling stage-three blood cancer.

The Jurassic Park star shared the good news about his treatment with Australia's 7News network.

"I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business, but it was keeping me alive."

At one point, after the chemotherapy stopped working, he shared, "I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal obviously."

But after undergoing a cutting-edge treatment, Neill is now free of cancer.

"I've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing," he said. "I'm very, very excited that this can happen."

The actor is even planning to return to the big screen, telling the outlet, "It's time I did another movie."

Neill first went public with his diagnosis in 2023. He had been told he had angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma the previous year, while he was on a publicity tour for Jurassic World Dominion.

He reprised his role as paleontologist Dr Alan Grant in the franchise, alongside his original co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

"I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me," Neill, who is also known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, The Piano, and The Hunt for Red October, said at the time.

"Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? I've got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big."