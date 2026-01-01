Alice and Steve dominates at the Canneseries Awards

Alice and Steve, starring Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker, has scooped three gongs at the Canneseries Awards.

The upcoming quirky British comedy-drama television series won Best Series, Special Interpretation Award for ensemble cast, and the Student Award at Tuesday night's ceremony in Cannes.

The six-part London-filmed series, which premieres in June, follows Alice, played by Walker, who is devastated when her best friend Steve, played by Clement, starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.

Clement is best known for his role in TV comedy Flight of the Conchords, while Walker is no stranger to the small screen having starred as Ruth Evershed in the spy drama Spooks from 2003 to 2011, and DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten from 2015 to 2021.

The show was one of the buzziest to premiere at a starry Canneseries, which included the likes of Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd's new show Half Man, and the For All Mankind spin-off Star City.

Alice and Steve was up against Canadian show Empathie, Finnish sports drama Guts, and Best Docuseries winner The Deal with Iran.

Canneseries is an annual six-day event held in Cannes, France, which celebrates global TV series. It features competitions, premieres and masterclasses, aiming to highlight emerging talent and bring together industry professionals and the public.

Other major winners included Roosa Söderholm for Best Performance in Guts, and Belgium's Boho, which bagged Best Short-Form Series.