Barry Keoghan addresses rumours he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan has finally addressed the rumour that he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter.

The Irish actor and the pop superstar started dating in late 2023, with Keoghan appearing in the music video for her song, Please Please Please.

However, the pair split the following year, with some fans speculating that he had been unfaithful.

Responding to the allegation during an appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast on Tuesday, Keoghan explained that he had no desire to weigh in on the online debate.

"There was a narrative out there that was never really sort of even spoken on. A narrative that's not true and I never confirmed or said anything about it. You know, I just disappeared," he told co-hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco.

Keoghan went on to recall how the rumour mill began to spin out of control.

"A girl made a video. And then, a girl actually made the same video and went, 'Sorry for making that up,'" the 33-year-old continued. "But no one seemed to latch onto that video."

Elsewhere, Keoghan emphasised that he didn't want to amplify the situation by replying to a video or message.

"I'm aware of all of that. I don't want to bring anyone else into it," he added. "I'm asking for people to stop assuming and to stop jumping on this narrative."

Representatives for Carpenter, 26, have not yet responded to the comments.

Keoghan is currently working on The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, in which he portrays Ringo Starr.

The project will consist of four films, each directed by Sam Mendes, which will chronicle the lives and careers of The Beatles.