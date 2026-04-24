Michael star Nia Long admits reshoots were 'heartbreaking'

Michael star Nia Long admits the reshoots that reshaped the Michael Jackson biopic were "heartbreaking".

The 55-year-old actress - who plays Jackson Family matriarch Katherine Jackson in the Michael Jackson movie alongside Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle - has opened up about the issues which plagued the Antoine Fuqua-directed film after producers realised they were unable to legally depict scenes relating to child sex abuse allegations first levelled at the late Thriller singer back in the 1990s. It led to millions of dollars being spent on reshoots as filmmakers crafted a new ending with the movie finishing with Michael Jackson at the height of his fame instead of in his later years.

However, Nia Long is adamant she's happy with how the movie turned out. She told Variety: "In the original version of the film, there were scenes that didn’t quite work with this cut, that were deleted but may be revisited; I’m not really sure. That’s part of filmmaking. The performances have to work with the storytelling, and sometimes things change, and it can be heartbreaking, but I’m very happy with the film as it stands today."

Nia went on to insist the cut scenes may eventually make it onto the big screen as part of a sequel, adding: "There were scenes with Jaafar and me; they were cut mostly because of the time period that this film covers. They were scenes at Neverland [Ranch]. So maybe they’ll come back if we do, in fact, do a sequel."

Michael charts the life of Michael Jackson from his early years in the Jackson 5 through to the success of albums including Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad. It also explores his relationship with his father Joe Jackson, played by Colman Domingo, though it concludes in 1987 and does not cover later child abuse allegations made against Michael.

Director Antoine Fuqua is reported by Deadline to have filmed nearly four hours of material for the original cut, before undertaking extensive reshoots following a dispute between Lionsgate - the studio behind Michael - and the Jackson estate over the inclusion of allegations.

However, actress Effie Spence, who portrays Liza Minnelli in the newly released musical drama recently suggested there are serious talks about a sequel being made.

Speaking to New York Post column PageSix following the film’s debut on Friday (24.04.26), Effie said: “I think there’s definitely kind of talk for there being a second film.

"There’s just so much to Michael Jackson’s life, and there’s so much controversy and there are so many layers that we could uncover."

She added: “And talking about this story, I think that there’s definitely more space and time to tell more of his story, especially with things coming to light."