Matt Damon and Ben Affleck credit Robin Williams for making 'most meaningful impact' on their careers

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have credited their late co-star Robin Williams for making the "most meaningful impact" on their careers.

The childhood friends and frequent collaborators were presented with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award by Glenn Close's mental health non-profit, Bring Change to Mind, in San Francisco, California on Monday.

After accepting the award from the late actor's children Zak, Zelda and Cody Williams, Damon recalled how he and Affleck spent their 20s trying to get their movie Good Will Hunting made, and their "problems went away" once Williams agreed to star in it.

"The moment that Robin read it and decided to do it, all of our problems went away," he told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "The studio had all these notes; it was this whole thing, and once Robin was like, 'No, I like the script just as it is,' they were like, 'We think it's great too!' And that was it, and we just went and made the movie."

Affleck added that they were accepting the award as a way of saying "thank you to Robin", who died by suicide in August 2014, aged 63.

"(He) is the person that made the most meaningful impact on our professional lives, bar none, and without whom so many of the dreams we had may not have come true, certainly not in the way that they did," he praised. "And also, I think it's not coincidental that it's a movie about a young guy struggling with mental health and needing to find someone with whom he could talk and feel safe. I think it's really appropriate; he would be, I think, enormously proud and happy that this context is how he's being honoured."

To honour Williams even further, the diehard Boston Red Sox fans donned San Francisco Giants hats while on stage, with Damon joking, "That's the first time in 55 years and that's for Robin."

The duo won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting, which also earned Williams the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award recognises the recipient's "impact and the power of storytelling". Previous honourees include Amy Poehler and Ryan Reynolds.