Aaron Taylor-Johnson eyes frequent collaborations with Werwulf filmmaker Robert Eggers

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is hoping to build an enduring working relationship with filmmaker Robert Eggers.

The 35-year-old actor is set to star in Eggers' upcoming period gothic horror flick Werwulf, after previously appearing in the director's 2024 movie Nosferatu, and is striving to build a collaborative partnership akin to the one shared by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Aaron told Collider: "When you get a call from a director you've worked with previously before, I feel immense privilege and so flattered because I admire them so much as filmmakers. It make me feel like they actually enjoyed working with me.

"A reputation when you're with your crew, and the way that you work as a collaborator, is really important to me. It's a relationship that I want to build."

The 28 Years Later star continued: "I look at great director-actor combos, and I'm envious of it. I'm jealous of that. Like wow, to have that legacy like Scorsese and Leo and Scorsese and (Robert) De Niro have.

"When you watch these movies like (David) Fincher and Brad (Pitt) and (John) Cassavetes movies, or all these sorts of things – Chris Nolan is another one who tends to stay with the same people – I think those relationships just get better and better.

"They build, and you get to explore, and you have a shorthand. Those are really important."

Aaron's latest movie Fuze sees the star play military man Major Will Tranter, who is tasked with defusing an unexploded World War II bomb in London amidst the backdrop of a heist, and the star spent a lot of time preparing for the role with a real-life specialist.

The Bullet Train actor – who features in Fuze alongside Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington – said: "I worked with this great EOD specialist called Nick Orr, and he was really instrumental in the dialogue and the technical side of how to actually defuse a bomb, World War II explosive, but also I really gravitated to him as a character.

"He's from Leeds, up north. He was also someone who left the military who's now in privatised organisations and works around the world, globally. At the drop of a hat, you go off and do exactly that, detect these explosives, and it's incredible."

Taylor-Johnson added: "He has incredible composure and discipline, and has a side of authority that he carries with him. But then also, he's someone who knows how to have gallows humour. He has a lot of banter and humour, and I find that so intriguing.

"The human side of someone, in those really tough times, hard times, they're the sort of people who can crack the funniest jokes. It's also a mechanism to get through these super high-stress, high-octane, life-or-death situations."