Aimee Lou Wood pokes fun at Saturday Night Live teeth joke in promo for U.K. show

Aimee Lou Wood speaks out about Saturday Night Live's "mean and unfunny" teeth joke in a promo for her appearance on the U.K. version.

The White Lotus actress, who will serve as the guest host of SNL UK on Saturday, called out the long-running U.S. comedy series in April last year after comedian Sarah Sherman impersonated her in a sketch by wearing big fake teeth.

In a promo for her appearance on the U.K. show, Aimee confronted her recent history with SNL in comedic fashion.

In the clip, she meets the cast members, who are covering their mouths with their hands.

"Oh my God, I'm so excited. I cannot wait to get started, you know, especially after the whole thing in America with the teeth, so it's gonna feel good to just wipe the slate clean," she says enthusiastically.

"Wait, why are you all covering your mouths?" she asks, to which comedian Ayoade Bamgboye replies, "Just doing a big yawn."

The Sex Education actress jumps to conclusions and is outraged, stating, "My God, have you guys got fake teeth in? Wow, wow. This is all one big setup to humiliate me then. I thought SNL UK would be different, but I was wrong."

As she's about to walk away in a bad mood, Ayoade implores her to wait and reveals that they are all hiding their "big glorious moustaches". As they bring their hands down to reveal their moustaches, comedian Celeste Dring explains that they didn't want Aimee to feel left out.

The British actress hit headlines last April when she branded the original SNL's sketch "mean and unfunny" on social media.

"I actually love being taken the p**s out of when it's clever and in good spirits," she noted. "I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Aimee, who played Chelsea on The White Lotus, later received an apology from SNL bosses and a bunch of flowers from Sarah.

Months later, the 32-year-old told BBC News that she had no regrets about the situation and was "happy" that she stood up for herself.

"No matter what chaos came from it, I'm still happy for me and my personal journey that I said something," she added.