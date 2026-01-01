Cara Delevingne announces tour ahead of music launch

Cara Delevingne has announced her first tour as she prepares to launch her music career.

The model-turned-actress is preparing to launch her music career as "Cara" with the upcoming songs I Forgot and Out of My Head.

On Tuesday, she announced that she will also be going on the road to bring her new music to fans live in June.

The 11-city run starts on 1 June in Berlin, Germany and includes stops in Barcelona, London and Paris. She will then head over to the U.S. to perform two shows in Brooklyn and two shows in Los Angeles.

One of her Barcelona stops will be the music festival Primavera Sound on 5 June, while her two London gigs will be held at the intimate venue 26 Leake Street on 6 and 7 June.

Pre-sales for the tour open on 30 April before going on general sale on 1 May.

Cara began teasing her music launch last week via a series of Instagram posts, including sneak peeks of I Forgot and Out of My Head.

"Music. It's forever been my biggest fear and my greatest love," she wrote in the caption of one post. "I Forgot and Out of my Head are the first peek inside my stream of consciousness over the last few years. I cannot quite believe we are finally here."

The release date for the songs has yet to be announced.

The 33-year-old previously showed off her singing skills during a stint as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in London in 2024, and as a member of a fictional punk trio in the 2018 film Her Smell.