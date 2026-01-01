Tessa Thompson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach to star in Foxfinder

Tessa Thompson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will star together in Foxfinder.

The Creed actress and the Bear actor will be joined in Aoife McArdle's upcoming psychological thriller by Adolescence's breakout star Owen Cooper, with the film based on Dawn King's award-winning play of the same name.

A plot synopsis for the movie - which has a script written by the playwright and the director stated: “The lives of Jude and Sam, a grieving couple clinging to routine and survival, are upended when William, a coldly devout government ‘foxfinder,’ arrives at their struggling farm with a mission to root out the designated enemy — the fox.

"As paranoia festers and absurd regulations tighten their grip, suspicion replaces love and truth itself begins to warp.”

Production will begin in Germany and filming will take place over the summer.

Foxfinder will be produced by Kamilla Hodøl and Emilie Jouffroy for Elation Pictures, Rabbit Track Pictures’ Kitty Kaletsky, Janine Jackowski and David Armati Lechner from Trimafilm.

In addition, Film 4's Farhana Bhula and Cate Kane and Logical's Fred Fiore and Ryan Wickers will serve as executive producers.

Kamilla Hodøl and Emilie Jouffroy said in a statement: “Aoife is a visionary storyteller, and her bold and cinematic take on Foxfinder will be both epic and deeply probing. We are thrilled to be bringing it to life with such a stellar cast and supportive backers.”

Kitty Kaletsky added: “Foxfinder’s searing and absurdist examination of tyranny, prejudice and scape-goating feels more timely with every week that goes by and the play and film’s themes will resonate with audiences all around the world.”

Film4 are delighted to be working with the Severance filmmaker again.

Farhana Bhula, Director of Film4 commented: “Supporting Aoife on her second feature alongside her dedicated producers has been a priority for Film4. She’s an exceptional filmmaker of remarkable precision and imagination. Foxfinder speaks powerfully to our current moment, and we’re thrilled to see it brought to life by such an extraordinary cast.”

The news comes just weeks after another project was announced for Tessa, as it was revealed last month that the 42-year-old actress will produce and lead the cast of A Separation, the adaptation of Katie Kitamura's best-selling book that is being directed by Jonas Carpignano.

A Separation tells the story of a woman who reluctantly travels from London to an isolated area of southern Greece in an attempt to find her estranged husband who has gone missing.

Full of suspense and quiet turmoil, the book is about the mysteries of intimacy and slippery grief that comes in the wake of a marriage ending.