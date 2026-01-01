Summer House star West Wilson's cousin charged with murdering their grandma

West Wilson's cousin has been arrested and charged with allegedly murdering their grandmother.

Emergency dispatch audio obtained by TMZ reveals the moments when police arrived at the scene, after the Summer House star's cousin, Dakota Sweeney, allegedly shot their grandmother.

In the audio, a dispatcher says a caller claimed Sweeney shot the 75-year-old.

"What we're hearing is that it is possible that subject shot his mother-in-law.

"We do not know, we were on the phone with the third person who was not there, and he disconnected the call," the dispatcher continued.

Wilson's cousin was arrested and charged with murdering Gayle R Wilson.

He was arrested by the Carrollton Missouri Police Department and charged the following day with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a statement issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to her obituary, Gayle "leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren: Dakota Sweeney, Cierra Deshazo, Owen Sweeney, Evan Vanderbur, Olivia Vanderbur, West Wilson and Henry Wilson."

West has been in the headlines recently for his romance with his Summer House co-star Amanda Batula, after he had previously dated her best friend, Ciara Miller. The reality star has insisted there was no overlap between his romances with the two women.