Becca Tobin expecting second child via surrogate

Becca Tobin has announced she is expecting her second child.

The Glee alum took to Instagram to announce the news via a shared video in which she called a friend and asked her a question about formula milk.

Once the friend registered what was happening, she excitedly responded, "Oh my God! Are you having another baby?" to which Tobin confirmed, "We're having another baby!"

Tobin captioned the video, "Calling my bestie Megan with some big news! I've been waiting a long time for this moment, and my heart is bursting to finally share it!"

Tobin and her husband, Zach Martin, are already parents to son Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin, born in February 2022 via surrogate.

Following a five-year journey of infertility and miscarriages, the pair have once again turned to surrogacy to fulfil their family dreams.

While sharing the news on her podcast, Tobin responded to haters who have criticised her surrogacy pathway.

"The world is a s**tty place sometimes, and people really like to insert their opinions on how you create your family, and that can really spoil the experience," she shared.

"We were nervous because we had had so many failed attempts. But this time around, I have such a thick skin with people, as you'll see, judging my decisions, my choices. So what the f**k? You know, why not?"

Tobin has also announced she is launching a new baby-focused podcast titled BabyGang.

"Over the past eight years, navigating fertility challenges and motherhood, I've had the rare opportunity to learn from leading experts around the world and be part of conversations many never get access to," she reasoned.

"I wanted to create a space where those insights can be shared openly, where we can talk about it all, and offer information, support, and connection for parents everywhere."