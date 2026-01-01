Nick Reiner appears in court on murder charges

Nick Reiner appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the December 2025 killings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including the use of a knife.

During his court appearance, he sported a goatee and a shaved head, and was wearing a yellow, prison-issue smock and plastic restraints.

When asked if he would waive a deadline to hold a preliminary hearing, he replied, "Uh, yeah."

His next court appearance will duly be held on 15 September.

Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

At the court hearing, his public defender, Kimberly Greene, said she expects to soon receive additional discovery material from prosecutors.

Prosecutor Jonathan Chung said autopsy reports had not been completed and will be turned over once they are available.

Reiner was arrested on 14 December last year after his parents were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home. He has long struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues.

Nathan Hochman, the Los Angeles County district attorney, has stated that Reiner could face the death penalty.