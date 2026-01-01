Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy split

Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy have gone their separate ways.

According to TMZ, the couple called it quits "a few months ago", but had decided against making any official announcement.

News of the breakup comes just weeks after Murphy raised eyebrows when she did not attend the 98th Academy Awards with Arnett, on 15 March. Arnett did not receive an Oscar nomination for the 2026 Academy Awards, despite receiving critical praise and award buzz for his dramatic role in Is This Thing On?.

People magazine confirmed in September that the actor was dating the supermodel and environmental advocate after romance rumours arose when Murphy joined Arnett backstage at his West End play, Good Night, Oscar.

The relationship came after Arnett quietly split from Alessandra Brown, with whom he shares a five-year-old son, in late 2024.

Arnett made his red carpet debut with Murphy at the London premiere of Is This Thing On? in October.

In November, Arnett told People that he and Murphy met after being "set up" by a mutual friend.

"I think that there's just an ease from the moment that we started hanging out," he said of his dynamic with the model.

"We have a real ease with each other and she's just such a generous-of-spirit person, and that's what I love. One of the many things that I love about her."