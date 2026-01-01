Ving Rhames doing 'fine' after collapsing at restaurant

Ving Rhames is "feeling fine" after collapsing at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that the actor suffered a medical emergency while dining at the Granville restaurant in North Hollywood with his family that afternoon.

Rhames was transported to hospital.

But in a statement issued to Variety, a spokesperson confirmed that the 66-year-old was doing OK and "on his way home" again.

"He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone," his manager told the outlet.

Rhames is known for playing Marsellus Wallace in 1994's Pulp Fiction and Luther Stickell in all eight instalments of the Mission: Impossible film franchise.

Most recently, he appeared in thriller movie Uppercut and in the Apple TV crime drama Dope Thief.

The New York City native also hosted the new History Channel series, History's Deadliest with Ving Rhames.

The programme, which began airing in January, explores some of the "most astonishing killers" and promised to reveal the "strange truths behind the world's most prolific and powerful forces of death".