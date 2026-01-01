Meryl Streep doubled salary ask for first The Devil Wears Prada movie

Meryl Streep has revealed she doubled her salary ask for the first The Devil Wears Prada movie.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently promoting her new film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which she reprises her role of Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestly, from the 2006 original.

But during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle on Wednesday, Meryl recalled how she was "ready to retire" prior to signing up for the debut instalment.

"They called me up and they made an offer, and I said, 'No, not going to do it,'" she divulged in a joint interview with co-stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Meryl went on to describe how she "knew" the fashion flick would "be a hit".

Accordingly, she thought she would "double my ask" amid negotiations with producers.

"And they went right away and said, 'Sure.' And I thought, I'm 50, 60, it took me this long to understand that I could do that," the 76-year-old continued. "They needed me, I felt... I was ready to retire, but that was a lesson."

Meryl didn't discuss what sort of pay cheque she landed for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Though in an interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month, the Mamma Mia! star recounted how the actors had to "scrabble for our budget" while making the original 20 years ago because studio executives considered it a "chick flick" and were surprised that people wanted to see a film revolving around women.

Of the sequel, she quipped, "This one, honey, they spent the money!"

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits cinemas on Friday.