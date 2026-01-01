Chrissy Teigen jokes about feeling 'like a crazy person' amid perimenopause

Chrissy Teigen has joked that she feels like a "crazy person" amid her first perimenopause symptoms.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model-entrepreneur posted three photos of herself posing in a purple and gold outfit.

In the accompanying caption, Chrissy revealed she is in the early stages of menopause.

"I love 40 but I hate sweating the bed. but I love pockets and my new hair," she wrote. "But I'm so tired. but I love feeling things again. but I'm so tired. my skin is changing. my period is back. I feel like a crazy person but I love 40 I really do!!! help (sic)."

Chrissy and husband John Legend married in 2013. They share four young children.

And after the candid post racked up more than 30,000 likes, the 40-year-old also asked her 40 million followers for advice on navigating the perimenopause, or the phase when a woman's hormones fluctuate, usually in their forties.

"Are there any things you learned through perimenopause and menopause that you wish you knew earlier? Please let me know!!" she wrote.

Accordingly, two of Chrissy's famous friends chimed in.

"Omg your whole algorithm is about to change," commented January Jones, while Padma Lakshmi declared, "Wait til you hit 50! It gets better and better."

Most recently, Chrissy has been hosting the new podcast, Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen.