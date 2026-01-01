Thor director wants Logan-style ending for Chris Hemsworth

Sir Kenneth Branagh says he has a clear idea of how he’d bring Thor’s story to an end — and the tone he imagines is similar to James Mangold’s Logan.

Branagh, who directed the first Thor film in 2011, helped establish the character’s cinematic world before stepping away from later instalments.

Marvel approached him about returning for 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but he declined, saying the demands of the first film left him needing time away from the franchise.

Speaking to Business Insider, he said the shoot and post-production process were “super intense” and that he told Kevin Feige he didn’t have the energy to jump straight into a sequel.

He said: “I definitely was ready for another, for sure, but not right then. Marvel shoots are intense. Marvel post-production is more intense – wildly exciting but super intense. I definitely needed to smell the roses. Kevin Feige was very understanding, and so was the cast. I needed a break.

He continued: "I was thrilled to be asked. They were disappointed; they understood, but they were disappointed. They wanted to go straight away with a sequel, and why shouldn’t they? And I said to Kevin at that time, ‘I don’t have it in me.’”

Branagh now says he would be open to coming back — but only to deliver a definitive final chapter for the character.

He explained that he once had ideas for a darker, more reflective ending in the spirit of Logan, adding that he’d like to see Chris Hemsworth lead a final standalone story that takes Thor into “a glorious twilight".

He told the outlet: “Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character.

“I’d always wanted to do more and indeed had a couple of ideas, more in the territory of James Mangold’s brilliant Logan.

"I would love to see Chris Hemsworth and the others have their own individual final story that takes Thor into a glorious twilight.”