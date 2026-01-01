Janel Parrish and Chris Long file for divorce

Janel Parrish and Chris Long have officially filed for divorce.

The Pretty Little Liars star and the chemical engineer are ending their marriage nearly eight years after tying the knot in 2018.

According to TMZ, the pair filed a joint petition this week asking the court to dissolve their marriage. According to the legal documents, Janel, 37, and Chris have agreed on spousal support, division of property, legal fees and their date of separation.

The outlet had first reported earlier this month that the couple had been separated for several months, with the news later confirmed by People.

In an Instagram post shared on 10 April, Janel thanked fans for their support following the split.

"Thank you all for the incredibly kind and supportive messages, they've truly meant the world," she wrote at the time. "After 10 beautiful years together, including seven years of marriage, Chris and I made the difficult decision to end our marriage."

"There is still so much love and respect between us, and I'm deeply grateful for everything we built together," the actress continued. "This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me. Thank you all again for the messages of love and support."

Janel and Chris began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year before marrying in Hawaii in 2018.

Amid the divorce news, Janel has also debuted her new romance with Dancing with the Stars professional Sasha Farber, taking to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her kissing him on the cheek.

Meanwhile, the Australian dancer and choreographer has posted several photos and videos with the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress, including snaps from dinner dates and clips of impromptu dance routines.

They both appeared on the 2014 season of the dancing show, although she was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.