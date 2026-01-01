Disclosure Day star Josh O'Connor loved starring in Steven Spielberg film

Josh O'Connor thinks his casting in Disclosure Day is "quite surprising".

The 35-year-old actor stars alongside Emily Blunt in the new Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi drama, and Josh admits that he's a surprising choice to star in Disclosure Day.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about shooting action scenes, Josh shared: "I don't know if that ever really tickled my fancy or anything.

"I like movies like that sometimes, but I never imagined I'd be doing that sort of thing. But it was so much fun. I mean, jumping onto a moving train: cool, turns out!"

Josh plays Daniel Kellner, a young cybersecurity whiz, in Disclosure Day, and he's teased some details about his on-screen character in the film.

Josh said: "I think I used the term 'unglamorous hero'. We were trying to create a character that was fairly everyday — sort of an average Joe in some respects."

Despite this, Josh stressed that his character also has some unique talents.

The actor explained: "He has this very special talent or skill that he's almost unaware of — it's become part of him over time. And as the film progresses, we start to see where that's come from."

Josh recalled speaking to Spielberg about the project at his office in New York, and he was excited by the prospect of working with the legendary filmmaker.

He said: "We just had a conversation initially about the fact that he had this project that he'd wanted to make for a very long time.

"His description of the story was more to do with two characters who, for an unexplained reason, are being drawn to each other, and that the film is about them trying to find each other. And that was as much information as I had, really."

Josh - who previously starred alongside Zendaya in Challengers, the hit drama film - is a long-time fan of Spielberg's work.

And he insists that the filmmaker's projects remain as sharp as ever, having worked in Hollywood for more than half a century.

Josh - who also starred in The Crown, the Netflix show focused on the British royal family - said: "He's just extremely attentive, extremely kind, and still as passionate and inquisitive and curious as I imagine he was at the beginning of his career.

"We'd talk most days about the next day and the week, the weeks ahead, and we'd stay in touch about how we're feeling about a certain scene.

"For someone who's running a huge production like that, it's miraculous. It's like you've got Steven on speed dial. It's kind of crazy, but he really cares. Yeah, the relationship is very special."