Justin Theroux loves 'silly' Devil Wears Prada character, but why?

Justin Theroux relished playing a "silly" character in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The 54-year-old actor stars alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the long-awaited movie sequel, and Justin has revealed that he loves his role in the new film.

Speaking to People about his character, Justin shared: "The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was."

The Hollywood star - who plays Benji Barnes in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - described his on-screen character as an "idiot".

Justin also recalled having fun while shooting one scene in particular.

Justin - who also stars alongside Sir Kenneth Branagh in the much-anticipated new movie - said: "He's such an idiot. To be able to be ridiculous, wear ridiculous clothes — I have a really ridiculous hair thing going on, I'm bald, but then it's like my hair's falling out — that was the most fun."

Justin revealed that he particularly enjoyed working with Emily Blunt, too.

The movie star admitted to loving Emily's sense of humour.

He shared: "She's a riot. She cracks me up."

What's more, Justin admitted to being impressed by Meryl Streep's professional approach to her work.

Justin observed that Meryl - who is one of the most decorated actresses of all time - is "just a really quality actress".

Reflecting on the experience of working with Meryl, Justin explained: "It goes without saying she’s a professional, but after a few minutes of nerves, you immediately realise, ‘Oh, she’s just a really quality actress that I’m getting to work with.'"

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway recently revealed how she relates to her Devil Wears Prada character.

The Oscar-winning star reprised the role of Andrea 'Andy' Sachs for the long-awaited film sequel, and Anne admitted that she can relate to her on-screen character in one specific way.

Anne - who starred in the original movie in 2006 - told People: "I think we're both more confident."

Anne explained how Andy has evolved since the original film.

She said: "I think that 20 years ago Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right and she really wanted to please her boss. And now, I think that she wants to be herself. And I relate to that."

Anne also revealed that her favourite costume from the film didn't make the final cut.

She said: "I think it was a Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing. It was a garment more than anything else, but I loved it so much."