Meryl Streep hails Stanley Tucci as having 'an elegance to his heterosexuality'

Meryl Streep has hailed Stanley Tucci as having "an elegance to his heterosexuality".

The actress was talking at Tucci's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he was being inducted in a joint ceremony with his co-star and sister-in-law, Emily Blunt.

"Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality, his undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable," the 76-year-old said. "Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality, it's just that elegance, real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance." She joked, "It is sometimes harder for straight men."

Streep is currently starring with Tucci, 65, in The Devil Wears Prada 2, after they were in the original movie together in 2006. They also starred in Julie & Julia together.

After describing him as "urbane, sly, funny", she praised his ability to play a wide range of roles. "He always finds something true and surprising in every man that he plays," she told the crowd, which included Matt Damon and Dwayne Johnson. "He transforms character acting into leading man material."

She added, "I've known you longer as a friend than as a scene partner. We've been through some rough times together and some great times, and I love you deeply." She concluded by saying, "I'm in love with you, just like everybody else. It's impossible not to love Stanley Tucci."