Gwyneth Paltrow 'so proud' of daughter Apple ahead of graduation

Gwyneth Paltrow has told how she is "so proud" of her daughter ahead of her upcoming graduation.

Gwyneth shares Apple, 21, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

She is due to graduate from Vanderbilt University in May.

Apple posted a photo on Instagram of her with a friend getting ready for her college graduation, posing in graduation caps and gowns. Under the gown, she wore a Vivienne Westwood dress.

"A bittersweet moment. How lucky we are to have these memories," Apple wrote in her caption. Gwyneth, 53, replied in the comments, writing, "SO proud!"

Apple had previously planned to study law after finishing university, but in February of this year, she revealed she's now keen to pursue a career in acting.

"I was in that rebellious 'I don't wanna be like my parents' type of phase," she said of her previous plans to attend law school. "I don't wanna be a singer. I like musical theatre, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying. I love dancing, and I love acting," she continued. "My dream is to act."

Apple has begun to do some modelling. She is the face of British label Self-Portrait, has been shot for Vogue and starred in the GapStudio campaign with her mum, Gwyneth.