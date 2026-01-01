Emily Blunt gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Emily Blunt has been awarded a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, 43, had a joint ceremony with her co-star and brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci, 66.

Robert Downey Jr. gave a speech about his Oppenheimer co-star.

"Emily is an outright blunt object," he told the audience. "She is the girlfriend you never had in high school. She's the scene partner you will never forget, and she's the wife you can't resent Krasinski (Emily's husband) for landing because he's equally dynamic and this guy's impossible not to love." He added, "And I honestly think that this self-protective feature of their matrimony couldn't have been planned, but it just works a treat and preserves itself."

He continued, "She's a blunt instrument of calm, professional hilarity. We survived (Christopher) Nolan together," he joked. "Sophisticated empathy, deep understanding, essentially, she's a blunt force."

Blunt also gave a speech at the event. "It's very difficult to sum up how meaningful this is to me and the juggernaut that showed up to speak about me has just blown my hair back," she said. "You guys and the great loves of my life, who are all here have made life such a deep privilege."

"And this world and this playground that we get to experience such a great privilege, and I'm so honoured to share it with the Tucc (Tucci) behind me."